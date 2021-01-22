Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian gift of 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrives

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handing over 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as gift from India to Bangladesh at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Thursday. Health Minister Zahid Maleque and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam were present at the event. PHOTO: PID

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handing over 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as gift from India to Bangladesh at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Thursday. Health Minister Zahid Maleque and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam were present at the event. PHOTO: PID

The country received 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines gifted by India on Thursday.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami handed over the Covid-19 vaccines to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque at a ceremony at State guesthouse Padma.
Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar tweeted on 'VaccineMaitri' saying India reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh, however, the vaccines are under the India's grant assistance programme for     countries in South Asian neighbourhood,.
"Next stop Bangladesh! Consignment of Indian made Covid vaccines takes off for Bangladesh! #VaccineMaitri #NeighbourhoodFirst," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava tweeted along with a photo.
"It's a historic day. They've (Hasina and Modi) achieved such a goodwill and strong relations! It shows the sign of that bonding," Foreign Minister Dr Momen said after receiving the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine as gift from India.
Momen said the arrival of 20 lakh doses of Oxford vaccine from India shows the sign of strong relations and goodwill between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, a chartered flight of Air India carrying the vaccines landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 11:21am, the first consignment of 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
Another plane carrying the vaccines for Nepal, India's supplies to Bangladesh and Nepal came just a day after similar consignments were sent to the Maldives and Bhutan.
"It is part of commitment made at the highest level - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - and as part of Neighbourhood First policy," Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami remarked while handing over the Covid-19 vaccines to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque at the ceremony.
He said Bangladesh and India will fight the disease together as friends.
The Foreign Minister Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the day one laid emphasis on partnership and collaboration in dealing with the Covid-19 situation.
"Today's gift from India is the sign of partnership, cooperation and collaboration," Dr Momen said adding that collaboration, cooperation and partnership is very essential for each country in the world.
Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 assured that vaccines would be made available to Bangladesh as and when produced in India.
Both Prime Minister Hasina and her Indian counterpart Modi also noted the ongoing bilateral collaboration between the private sectors in this area.
Asked whether the Foreign Minister will get vaccinated, he said since he is elected by people, he would prefer to save their lives first.
The Foreign Minister thanked the Health Ministry for managing the situation though there has been negative campaign centering Covid-19 situation and its death toll. "We remain connected and are working together."
He also thanked the people of India and the Indian government for sending the vaccine as a gift.
Referring to Bloomberg media, Foreign Minister Dr Momen and State Minister Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh have become number one in terms of Covid-19 management in South Asia.
Momen said many developed countries are yet to get the vaccine and Bangladesh is one of the earliest recipients of vaccine in the world State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam was present there.
On January 7, the government approved the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
The approval would allow Beximco Pharmaceuticals to bring doses from the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the vaccine. The coronavirus vaccine is developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India
Under the deal, Bangladesh will import 3 crore doses of SARS-Cov-2 AZD 1222 (Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine) from Serum in the next six months.
On January 18, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh would receive the first consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on January 25 or 26.
"As per the guideline of the World Health Organization, we will vaccinate those first who are working with risks. Also, elderly people will get more priority. People below the age of 18 will not get the vaccine," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.
"The government is also in talks with Russia, China and others to collect more vaccines."
On January 14, Maleque said, "Bangladesh can now store up to 150 million vaccines. So, there will not be any problem when 40-50 million doses come from India."
"Each government hospital has been prepared to preserve 425,000 doses. Another 71,000 doses can be stored in the five-six ice freezers at the hospitals."
"The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) will strictly monitor the vaccination process to prevent irregularities. A 'vaccine bulletin' will be published regularly by the Health Ministry," the Minister said.
Around 42,000 health workers are being trained for vaccination and an app for vaccine registration and distribution is in the final stage of completion under the ICT Ministry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden to engage US with world once again
Cabinet body okays Tk 1273.55cr proposal to buy corona vaccine
Indian gift of 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrives
PM unwilling to name Padma Bridge after her
HC summons 280 loan defaulters
Hasina thanks  Modi
PM greets President  Biden
Pandemic, surging food prices leave many in Asia hungry: UN


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft