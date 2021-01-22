Video
Stop vaccine import by any private company: Manna

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Stating that Beximco Pharmaceuticals is going to make a huge profit from every dose of coronavirus vaccine to be imported from India, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna on Thursday urged the government to stop procuring the vaccine through any private company.
"Oxford sells its vaccine (dose) for two dollars and 70 cents while Beximco will sell it for $13. That means they'll make around $11 profit from each (dose of) vaccine. There can be no bigger robbery than this," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, Manna said, "The government will do business with Beximco through the vaccine import. I would like to say from here that such business by the government through private companies must be stopped."    -UNB


