Shooting of Bangabandhu biopic starts in Mumbai

The shooting for the film 'Bangabandhu', a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, began in Mumbai on Thursday.

The mahurat shot was taken at the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari studio, adhering to all Covid protocols laid down by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal is directing the biopic, which is being jointly produced by Bangladesh and India as part of the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

The first phase of shooting will take place in the Film City in Mumbai, which will go on for about 100 days. The second phase of the shooting will be held in Bangladesh, mostly filming the Muktibahini's struggle for independence.

Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi have written the screenplay of the film, while Nitish Roy is the art director. Shantanu Moitra directs the movie's music, and Akashdeep is the director of photography.

Bangladeshi film and television star Arifin Shuvoo is will play the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Nusrat Imrose Tisha will portray the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, and Nusraat Faria will play the role of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Tauquir Ahmed will appear in the role of Hussein Sohrawardy.

The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for production of this film was signed on January 14 last year, between the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

The shooting for this much-anticipated film was scheduled to start in March last year in Bangladesh, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. -Agencies







