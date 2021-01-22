Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Shooting of Bangabandhu biopic starts in Mumbai

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The shooting for the film 'Bangabandhu', a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, began in Mumbai on Thursday.
The mahurat shot was taken at the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari studio, adhering to all Covid protocols laid down by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal is directing the biopic, which is being jointly produced by Bangladesh and India as part of the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.
The first phase of shooting will take place in the Film City in Mumbai, which will go on for about 100 days. The second phase of the shooting will be held in Bangladesh, mostly filming the Muktibahini's struggle for independence.
Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi have written the screenplay of the film, while Nitish Roy is the art director. Shantanu Moitra directs the movie's music, and Akashdeep is the director of photography.
Bangladeshi film and television star Arifin Shuvoo is will play the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Nusrat Imrose Tisha will portray the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, and Nusraat Faria will play the role of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Tauquir Ahmed will appear in the role of Hussein Sohrawardy.
The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for production of this film was signed on January 14 last year, between the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).
The shooting for this much-anticipated film was scheduled to start in March last year in Bangladesh, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Stop vaccine import by any private company: Manna
DAG Debashish Bhattacharya resigns
Shooting of Bangabandhu biopic starts in Mumbai
Dhaka welcomes US return to the Paris climate accord
Quader warns party men who work against party candidates
Killer bus driver remanded
1O testify in blogger  Avijit murder case


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft