Dhaka welcomes US return to the Paris climate accord

Bangladesh has welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the 2015 Paris agreement.

The new administration is likely to pursue a more ambitious environmental agenda, including global warming.

Bangladesh also appreciated Biden's promise to put the US back on a track of net-zero emissions by 2050 and his call to re-establish the US as a global climate leader.

On June 1, 2017, former president Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the accord and re-enter only on terms that were "fair to the US."

Bangladesh, as the current president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty Group (V20), plays a leading role in climate discourses and focuses on the urgent need to strengthen climate action and adaptation efforts by enhancing nationally determined contributions (NDCs), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Thursday.

The country hoped that the US move to rejoin the global climate accord and reprioritisation of climate change issues will encourage other leading emitters to cut global emissions and invest in clean energy.

On re-entering the 2015 Paris Agreement, the US government also acknowledged that the agreement created an unprecedented framework for global action to avoid planetary warming and to build global resilience, MoFA said.







