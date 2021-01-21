Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Front Page

Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

A case has been filed against an official of Bangladesh Railway, Rajshahi as he allegedly raped a housewife in Boalia area of Rajshahi district town.  
The accused is Moin Uddin Azad, 42, station master of Rajshahi Railway Station.
The victim filed a case with Boalia Model Police Station  on Tuesday night.
The victim alleged that
Azad asked her to go to his home on Sunday afternoon to take a book on government service examination.
Azad raped the woman when she went to his house to bring the book, she said.
Officer-in-Charge of Boalia Police Station Nibaran Chandra Barman said they are trying to track the railway official who has been on the run after the incident.
Countrywide mass protests against gang rapes had prompted the government to amend the law to ensure maximum penalty for rape last November. But the tough change has failed to deter the crime.
Between Oct 13 - when the President promulgated an ordinance on death penalty for rape - and Dec 31 last year, 160 incidents of rape took place, according to Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).
Last year, 1,627 women became a victim of rape. Fifty-three of them were killed after rape and 14 of the victims took their own lives, ASK said.
But the actual number is believed to be higher as many victims choose not to report assaults fearing their safety.
The conviction rate for rape in Bangladesh is below 1 percent, according to the Human Rights Watch.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic, surging food prices leave many in Asia hungry: UN
Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi
Cluster admission test stumbles at four engineering universities    
ACC files charge sheet against ex-Pirojpur MP Awal, his wife
94 Chandpur BNP men get anticipatory bail
20 lakh doses Indian gift of Oxford Covid vaccine arrives today: Momen  
coronavirus update bangladesh
BR awaiting reply of Korea


Latest News
3 day labourers killed as pickup van falls dicth
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft