Cluster admission test stumbles at four engineering universities    

The vice-chancellors of four leading engineering universities could not reach consensus about selecting a chairman of the admission test committee and test centre to hold the cluster admission test.

Vice-chancellors of three universities- Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) proposed to nominate the chairman and test centre gradually with the first letter of English spelling of four universities.

But the Pro-vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) said they would take the final decision to this end within a week after holding an urgent academic committee meeting of BUET.

The development was conveyed at a virtual meeting between University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and Vice-chancellors of four engineering universities on 20 January 2021.

With UGC Member Professor Dr. Muhammed Alamgir in the chair, the meeting was virtually

joined by Dr. Md. Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-chancellor, RUET; Professor Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice-chancellor, CUET; Professor Dr. Quazi Sazzad Hossain, Vice-chancellor, KUET and Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-vice Chancellor, BUET.

Besides, Dr. Shamsul Arefin, Director, Public Relations and Right to Information Division; Mohammad Jaminur Rahman, Director (additional charge), Public University Management Division and three professors from BUET joined the meeting.

BUET Pro-VC Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar said the engineering universities are going to hold the cluster admission test to lessen the hassle of admission seekers.

He also noted, there is no controversy over the ongoing admission system of BUET. We are paying high attention to avoid any untoward situation in proposed cluster system admission test.

Professor Alamgir, in his presidential speech, observed that the result of HSC examination would be published very soon.

The admission aspirants are worried over the admission system in higher education. Taking a prompt decision in this regard will be beneficial for all.

He called upon all the universities to come up with open mind for admission through cluster system.

It is mentionable that vice-chancellors and their nominated representatives from four engineering universities at a meeting held on 30 December 2020 in principle agreed to hold the cluster admission test.



