Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Front Page

Cluster admission test stumbles at four engineering universities    

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The vice-chancellors of four leading engineering universities could not reach consensus about selecting a chairman of the admission test committee and test centre to hold the cluster admission test.
Vice-chancellors of three universities- Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) proposed to nominate the chairman and test centre gradually with the first letter of English spelling of four universities.
But the Pro-vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) said they would take the final decision to this end within a week after holding an urgent academic committee meeting of BUET.
The development was conveyed at a virtual meeting between University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and Vice-chancellors of four engineering universities on 20 January 2021.
With UGC Member Professor Dr. Muhammed Alamgir in the chair, the meeting was virtually
joined by Dr. Md. Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-chancellor, RUET; Professor Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice-chancellor, CUET; Professor Dr. Quazi Sazzad Hossain, Vice-chancellor, KUET and Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-vice Chancellor, BUET.
Besides, Dr. Shamsul Arefin, Director, Public Relations and Right to Information Division; Mohammad Jaminur Rahman, Director (additional charge), Public University Management Division and three professors from BUET joined the meeting.
BUET Pro-VC Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar said the engineering universities are going to hold the cluster admission test to lessen the hassle of admission seekers.
He also noted, there is no controversy over the ongoing admission system of BUET. We are paying high attention to avoid any untoward situation in proposed cluster system admission test.
Professor Alamgir, in his presidential speech, observed that the result of HSC examination would be published very soon.
The admission aspirants are worried over the admission system in higher education. Taking a prompt decision in this regard will be beneficial for all.
He called upon all the universities to come up with open mind for admission through cluster system.   
It is mentionable that vice-chancellors and their nominated representatives from four engineering universities at a meeting held on 30 December 2020 in principle agreed to hold the cluster admission test.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic, surging food prices leave many in Asia hungry: UN
Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi
Cluster admission test stumbles at four engineering universities    
ACC files charge sheet against ex-Pirojpur MP Awal, his wife
94 Chandpur BNP men get anticipatory bail
20 lakh doses Indian gift of Oxford Covid vaccine arrives today: Momen  
coronavirus update bangladesh
BR awaiting reply of Korea


Latest News
3 day labourers killed as pickup van falls dicth
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft