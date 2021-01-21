Video
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:31 PM
Home Front Page

Occupying Khas Land

ACC files charge sheet against ex-Pirojpur MP Awal, his wife

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed charge sheet against former Awami League lawmaker of Pirojpur AKM Awal and his wife Laila Parveen for appropriating khas (government) land.
The ACC Secretary Anwar Hossain Hawladar
said this at a press conference at the ACC office on Wednesday.
The ACC Secretary said, "On December 30 last year, the Deputy Director of the ACC. Ali Akbar became the plaintiff and filed three cases against Awal alleging illegally occupying khas land, vested property and possession of pond."
Deputy Director Md Ali Akbar was appointed the investigation officer to probe  three cases.
After the investigation, Ali Akbar submitted the reports in which all three  allegations were proved.
According to one case statement, the former lawmaker took lease of a khas land using fake documents and built a three-storied building on it. The building was later rented out to Pirojpur Rural Electricity Cooperative at the rate of Tk 17,250 per month since October 1 of 2017 for three years.
His wife Laila is made accused in the case.
In the second case, Awal is accused of illegally grabbing a government land near Swarupkathi upazila bungalow and building another modern bungalow there. He also constructed Awal Foundation and Library on it.
According to the statement of the third case, Awal grabbed a 44 decimal pond known as 'Rajar Pukur' in Pirojpur town and erected a boundary wall to keep it in his possession.


