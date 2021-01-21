94 Chandpur BNP men get anticipatory bail

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to 94 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) till February 22 in a criminal case filed on charge of preventing police from discharging their duties and injuring them during a clash in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur on January 12.

The court also asked them to surrender to the trial court concerned by February 22 in connection with the case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and

Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted them bail after hearing 11 separate petitions filed by the accused.

Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon and Barrister Sahriar Ahmed appeared for the bail petitioner during the hearing.

BNP Hajiganj municipality unit President Nazmul Alam Chowdhury, Senior Vice-President Abul Khair Majumder, Acting General Secretary Khorshed Alam Bhutto, Joint Secretary Jakir Hossain Majumder, Juba Dal municipality unit Convenor Mizanur Rahman Selim and member-secretary Hannan Hossain Patwary are among 94 accused who secured anticipatory bail.

According to the case statement, a group of local BNP leaders and activists of Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur brought out a procession on January 12, protesting arrest warrant issued by a Chandpur court against party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in a sedition case on January 7.

Police prevented the BNP men from bringing out the procession where chase and counter-chase took place between the two sides.

Police filed the case with the Hajiganj Police Station on January 13, accusing 109 BNP men.









