20 lakh doses Indian gift of Oxford Covid vaccine arrives today: Momen  

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that India is sending 20 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India as a gift today.

"India is sending 20 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine along with 50 lakh doses of vaccine through BEXIMCO for the first time, and there would be sufficient vaccines in the country," Momen said after attending a function in the city yesterday.

"So, together we'll get 35 lakh doses of vaccines on Thursday. There would be plenty of vaccines in the country, we're quite sure now. We can start the vaccination programme ahead of the schedule," he told journalists.

Replying to a question, whether Bangladesh will get vaccines as a gift from other countries, Momen said he is not aware of it but more countries including Russia and China are interested in providing vaccines.

The vaccines that will come as a gift will be handed over at a programme at State Guest House Padma on Thursday afternoon, the Foreign Ministry said.

Momen said Bangladesh will get 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Indian government as a gift on Thursday while some countries, including Russia and China have also expressed their interest to send vaccines.

The Foreign Minister was talking to journalists after attending a lecture at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Momen said another consignment of 50 lakh vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India through arrangement of Beximco Pharmaceuticals will arrive later this month.

He said several other countries, including Russia and China have also expressed interest to send their Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh. "There will be plenty of vaccines (in the coming days)," he added.

Momen said the government would start inoculating the vaccines to mass people right after getting the shipments from India on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told parliament on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccine would be provided to all Bangladeshi citizens, aged above 18, for free.

Bangladesh is going to receive the initial supply of the injection as part of a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on November 5 and a subsequent agreement on December 13 among Bangladesh government, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPL) and the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The agreement ensures availability of three crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in phases from the Serum Institute.

The government has set the stage for nationwide Covid-19 vaccine distribution from early February, Health Services Director General (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS on Tuesday.

He said his office accomplished all required steps so the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive could be launched by the first week of February as initial consignment of nearly 50 lakh vaccine doses were expected to arrive by this month.

Medical professionals, law enforcement agency members, media workers and local government body officials and employees, elderly people and others in close proximity of Covid-19 patients were listed as priority groups for the inoculation.

Each person needs two doses of vaccines while one would be inoculated with the second dose eight weeks after receiving the first jab.

The DGHS planned to carry out the vaccination campaign among 50 lakh people in the initial phase while roughly 50 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses would arrive each month in Bangladesh.

The government by now formed 7,344 vaccine distribution teams comprising six health workers entrusted with proper distribution of Covid-19 vaccines while as many as 42,000 health workers were trained.









