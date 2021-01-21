Video
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
Front Page

Kalurghat Bridge Finance

BR awaiting reply of Korea

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 19: Bangladesh Railway is now in deep trouble with the proposed third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.
The department concerned of Bangladesh Railway earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost of the project was Tk1500 crore.
In the said bridge South Korea agreed to finance Tk1200 crore.
But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre of the bridge, the estimated cost has already exceed Tk4000 crore.
In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea, about the increased cost. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh to let them know about the rest of the cost of the bridge.
If South Korea agrees to finance the enhanced costing, then the Bangladesh Railway may go ahead with the project. Otherwise, the Bangladesh government should look for another financier for the project.
The Railway sources said, after finalization of the financer, they would go for the fresh Development Project Proposal (DPP) keeping its height at 12.2 metre.
The Railway Ministry prepared the earlier design with 7.2 metre height. The height of the existing Railway Bridge is 4.2 metre.
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) demanded the height of the bridge be at least 12.2 metre.
The BIWTA said the height of the bridge should be 12.2 metre for smooth movement of water transports below the bridge during the cyclonic storm.
But the Railway Ministry is interested to keep it at 9 metre. If the height is increased the cost of the bridge will be more than triple of the present      estimation.
The Bangladesh Railway Authority said the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) may object to the BIWTA condition as the cost of the bridge would be higher than the existing estimation of Tk1200 crore.
Meanwhile, the project has already been approved by Pre-ECNEC meeting which is now awaiting the approval of the ECNEC.
According to the Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea has already completed the study and submitted it to the government.
The railway sources said the government had undertaken the project to construct a bridge across the river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.
The Prime Minister directed the Railway Ministry to keep the height of the proposed bridge at 12.2 metre.
Accordingly she directed the ministry concerned to prepare the design and the Development Project Proposal as early as possible.


