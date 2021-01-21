Video
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
       
Front Page

9 univs spend no money on research: UGC report

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Shaikh Shahrukh

Research is an important part of higher education but nine out of 105 private universities in the country did not spend a single penny on research in 2019.
Such information has been obtained from the 46th Annual Report of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC).
The universities that did not spend a single penny on research are the People's University of Bangladesh, Bandarban University, International Standard University, North Bengal International University, Central University of
Science and Technology, Anwar Khan Modern University, Rabindra Maitree University Bangladesh and Z.H. Sikder University of Science and Technology.
According to the report, there are 14 private universities that spent less than Tk 2 lakh on research.  There are 15 universities that spent less than Tk10 lakh on research.  And there are 16 universities that spent about Tk20 lakh.
Of them, BRAC University spent the most on research. The BRAC University spent more than Tk 37 crore on research.
In terms of spending money on research the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh holds the next position.
It spent Tk12 crore 48 lakh. American International University of Bangladesh is in the third position in terms of research. They spent Tk8 crore 98 lakh  on research.


