PM greets Tigers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended heartiest congratulations to Bangladesh cricket team for their win against West Indies in the first match of the ODI series.

Bangladesh secured the victory by beating the West Indies convincingly by six wickets in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

This was the first-ever ODI between two full members since 1991 that saw seven or more debutants- six from the West Indies and one from Bangladesh.

This match also marked

Shakib Al Hasan's return to international cricket after as many as 486 days. This was his 100th home ODI as well. -Agencies







