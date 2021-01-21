Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Front Page

PM greets Tigers

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended heartiest congratulations to Bangladesh cricket team for their win against West Indies in the first match of the ODI  series.
Bangladesh secured the victory by beating the West Indies convincingly by six wickets in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.
This was the first-ever ODI between two full members since 1991 that saw seven or more debutants- six from the West Indies and one from Bangladesh.
This match also marked
Shakib Al Hasan's return to international cricket after as many as 486 days. This was his 100th home ODI as well.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic, surging food prices leave many in Asia hungry: UN
Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi
Cluster admission test stumbles at four engineering universities    
ACC files charge sheet against ex-Pirojpur MP Awal, his wife
94 Chandpur BNP men get anticipatory bail
20 lakh doses Indian gift of Oxford Covid vaccine arrives today: Momen  
coronavirus update bangladesh
BR awaiting reply of Korea


Latest News
3 day labourers killed as pickup van falls dicth
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft