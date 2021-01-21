C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months

The country saw lowest coronavirus death toll in the last eight month, with eight new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday.

The country's death toll from the virus now stands at 7,950, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

The latest single-day body count is the lowest since May 9 when the same

number of fatalities was recorded.

In the last 24 hours, 656 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 529,687.

Some 617 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 474,472.

Bangladesh saw a daily infection rate of 4.26% with 656 new cases reported until early Wednesday.

The country recorded a daily infection rate of 5.49% on January 18, 4.90% on January 14, 8.29% on January 10, 7.52% on January 4, and 8.18% on January 1.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 of previous year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.







