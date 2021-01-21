Shakib colours comeback, Tigers win in series starter

Bangladesh secured 10 points from the ICC World Cup Super League starter on Wednesday thumping visiting West Indies by six wickets after absolute domination by Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies awarded cap to six newbies in the playing eleven! Bangladesh conversely capped speedster Hasan Mahmud since regular quick Mohammad Saifuddin was not fit enough to bowl.

Tamim Iqbal however, won the first toss as captain and preferred to bowl first considering dew factor and moisture on the wicket. His bowlers proved him right. Shakib showed his class in his 1st post-ban international match. The superstar of the game hauled four wickets delivering 7.2 overs. The figure is more elusive in terms of economic rate. He allowed eight runs only with 1.09 economic rate!

Mustafiz gave the early breakthrough in the very 2nd bowl he served. Caribbean opener Sunil Ambris was legged before wickets scoring seven runs. The rain interrupted play during the very next over of the Fizz. West Indies were at 15 for one from 3.3 overs at that juncture of the match. The match resumed after one hour but no over curtailed.

Mustafiz stroke again to pick up the wicket of Joshua Da Silva. But it was Liton Das, who caught Joshua at Gully flying in the air!

Shakib was bring in the 11th over, who started hunting from his 2nd over with the wicket of Andre McCarthy. He then fooled skipper Jasom Mohammed and Rovman Powell by his whirl. Debutant Hasan Mahmud then joined the party, who picked up his three preys prior to Mahedi Miraz's only scalp in the match. Shakib once again brought into the attack at 33rd over. He posted the last pin on the board uprooting the stumps of Alzarri Joseph to wrapped up West Indies at 122.

Bangladesh in reply, were very conscious to chase the getable target of 123. Tamim, Liton stood 47 runs' opening stand before Liton's departure with 14. Nazmul Shanto failed to impress coming at three. He returned to dugout just after opening the account giving an odd-looking catch at short-leg. Tamim had been leading from the front with the bat but had fallen six runs short of a fifty. Shakib was cut down scoring 19 as the last Bangladesh batter. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah were unbeaten with 19 and nine runs respectively as Bangladesh reached at 125 to ensure a missive six-wicket victory with 97 balls remaining. Debutant West Indies spinner Akeil Hosein took three wickets while Jason grasped one.

Shakib named the Man of the Match for his four-for with the ball and 19 runs with the bat.

