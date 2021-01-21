|
PM to attend int’l online confce for celebrating 100 years of DU today
Dhaka University (DU), first university of the country, is going to arrange an international conference titled "Celebrating the 100 Years of the University of Dhaka: Reflections from the Alumni-International and National" today (Thursday) for celebrating 100 years of its founding.
According to a press release from the university, the inaugural session of the conference will start at 6:00pm through online platform and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the session as chief guest.
The inaugural event will
be presided over by Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of the university and keynote speech will be delivered by eminent economist Prof Rehman Sobhan.
Besides, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will attend as special guest, said the release.