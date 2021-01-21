Video
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Miscellaneous

Quader warns party men who work against party candidates

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday warned party men saying that stern action will be taken against those AL leaders who worked against the party nominated candidates in the municipal elections.
Quader gave this warning at a discussion programme at Bangabandhu Avenue via videoconferencing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad organized by AL's sub-committee on Labour and Manpower Affairs.
He said. "Rebel candidates and their supporters will not be spared. Strict organizational measures will be taken against any level of AL leaders and public representatives found working against AL candidates in the next phases of the municipal elections."
Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "The initiatives taken under the humanitarian leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to protect the helpless people during the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters were lauded around the world."
"The BNP leaders predicted that thousands of people would die on the streets without food and treatment. But, due to the far-sighted leadership of Sheikh Hasina and by the grace of Allah, such thing did not happen as yet," he added.



Quader warns party men who work against party candidates
