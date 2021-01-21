Killer bus driver remanded

Driver Tasikul Islam of Ajmeri Glory Paribahan that killed a couple in Dhaka's Airport area on Monday was placed on a one-day remand on Wednesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order as the Airport Police SI Emran Hossain produced the driver before the court with a prayer for a five-day remand. The couple, Akash and his wife Maya were going to their workplaces in Gulshan from their house at Dakkhinkhan in a motorcycle on Monday morning. When they reached near Dhaka airport, a bus of Ajmeri Paribahan hit their motorbike, leaving them dead on the spot.





