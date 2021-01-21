Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Miscellaneous

Death of couple

Killer bus driver remanded

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Court Correspondent

Driver Tasikul Islam of Ajmeri Glory Paribahan that killed a couple in Dhaka's Airport area on Monday was placed on a one-day remand on Wednesday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order as the Airport Police SI Emran Hossain produced the driver before the court with a prayer for a five-day remand. The couple, Akash and his wife Maya were going to their workplaces in Gulshan from their house at Dakkhinkhan in a motorcycle on Monday morning. When they reached near Dhaka airport, a bus of Ajmeri Paribahan hit their motorbike, leaving them dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader warns party men who work against party candidates
Killer bus driver remanded
1O testify in blogger  Avijit murder case
Yet another woman stripped, assaulted in Noakhali
Compensation package disbursement begins
Updated draft voter list with 14,65,460 freshers published
Biden elevates science post to cabinet level
Forests may flip from CO2 ‘sink’ to ‘source’ by 2050


Latest News
3 day labourers killed as pickup van falls dicth
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft