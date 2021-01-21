Youth held with TK 2.32 crore gold at HSIA

The Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation (CIID) on Tuesday night seized 30 pieces gold bars and ornaments worth about TK 2.32 crore and arrested a youth at Green Channel area of Hazrat Shahjalal ® International Airport (HSIA).

"The gold bars and ornaments weigh three kilograms and 480 grams and the value of the seized gold is about TK 2.32 crore," Deputy Director of CIID Abu Hanif Mohammad Abdul Ahad said on Wednesday afternoon.

The detainee was identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 40, son of Mohammad Mia,. He is an inhabitant of Satguria Village under Laksam police station of Cumilla district.

On suspicion, a passenger Nazrul Islam was intercepted at the green channel soon after he arrived here from Qatar by a flight of Qatar Airways (QR-638) last evening.

CIID offcials after search found the gold hidden in his body.

The seized gold was deposited to Dhaka Customs House, duty officer of Bimanbandar police station sub-inspector Md Kabir Hossain said.

A case was filed with the respective police station in this connection.