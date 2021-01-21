Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home City News

Youth held with TK 2.32 crore gold at HSIA

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation (CIID) on Tuesday night seized 30 pieces gold bars and ornaments worth about TK 2.32 crore and arrested a youth at Green Channel area of Hazrat Shahjalal ® International Airport (HSIA).
"The gold bars and ornaments weigh three kilograms and 480 grams and the value of the seized gold is about TK 2.32 crore," Deputy Director of CIID Abu Hanif Mohammad Abdul Ahad said on Wednesday afternoon.
The detainee was identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 40, son of Mohammad Mia,. He is an inhabitant of Satguria Village under Laksam police station of Cumilla district.
On suspicion, a passenger Nazrul Islam was intercepted at the green channel soon after he arrived here from Qatar by a flight of Qatar Airways (QR-638) last evening.
CIID offcials after search found the gold hidden in his body.
The seized gold was deposited to Dhaka Customs House, duty officer of Bimanbandar police station sub-inspector Md Kabir Hossain said.
A case was filed with the respective police station in this connection.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth held with TK 2.32 crore gold at HSIA
Defence Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal
Iranian envoy thrust on inspiring children about art, culture
Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi
BNP sees looting in everything: Hasan
Dhaka world’s ‘most polluted capital city’
14 girls rescued from Daulatdia brothel
Bangabandhu Corner opened at SPARRSO


Latest News
3 day labourers killed as pickup van falls dicth
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft