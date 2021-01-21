Iranian envoy thrust on inspiring children about art, culture

Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammad Reza Nafar on Wednesday urged its Bangladeshi friends to inspire children about art and culture, saying that Bangladesh is playing a leading role in art and culture in the region.

"Inspire your children about art and culture. I hope artists will play an important role in building a new world as the Covid-19 pandemic has changed many things," he said.

The Iranian Ambassador made the remarks after visiting the ongoing two-month long group art exhibition titled "Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History" at Cosmos Centre in the city.

Deputy Managing Director of Cosmos Group Masud Jamil Khan welcomed the Ambassador and briefed him about the exhibition.

Ambassador Reza Nafar expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of people, including some of his family friends, due to Covid-19 who had much affection for art and culture.

He said every nation is affected by the coronavirus and mentioned that everything will have to be redesigned in the post-Covid-19 era.

"It's sad to note that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global economy, politics and art and cultural arenas," said the Iranian envoy. Referring to his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ambassador said Prime Minister Hasina has also special love for art and culture.

The mother of Prime Minister Hasina used to recite poems of Persian poet Khwaja Shams-ud-Din Mu?ammad ?afez-e Shirazi, known by his pen name Hafez or "Hafiz" to help her sleep, Ambassador Reza Nafar quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Appreciating the host of the art exhibition, he said, "It's an honour for me to be here. My wife and daughter have also special interests in artwork. It gave me an opportunity to come out (from the confinement due to Covid-19." -UNB







