Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 20: A case has been filed against an official of Bangladesh Railway, Rajshahi as he allegedly raped a housewife in Boalia area of Rajshahi district town.

The accused is Moin Uddin Azad, 42, station master of Rajshahi Railway Station.

The victim filed a case with Boalia Model Police Station on Tuesday night.

The victim alleged that Azad asked her to go to his home on Sunday afternoon to take a book on government service examination.

Azad raped the woman when she went to his house to bring the book, she said.

Officer-in-Charge of Boalia Police Station Nibaran Chandra Barman said they are trying to track the railway official who has been on the run after the incident.







