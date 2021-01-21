Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home City News

BNP sees looting in everything: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Strongly criticizing BNP's comments over coronavirus vaccine issue, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP sees looting in everything as it is a party of plunders.
"BNP thought that the government could not combat the COVID-19 pandemic properly. Even, they prayed for massive loss of lives during the epidemic and expected for an unstable situation in the country.  But it didn't happen. For this, after being disappointed, they (BNP) spread rumours through wrong news that vaccine would not reach at the proper time," he said.
The minister told reporters after a view-exchange meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Sangbadpathra Parishad at the meeting room of his ministry at secretariat.
Parishad leaders MG Kibria Chowdhury, Rafiq Ullha Shikdar, Kazi Anowar Kamal, Masudur Rahman and Nitish Shaha, among others, took part the in the meeting.
Hasan said coronavirus vaccine would come at the proper time and, even, the Indian government will give 20 lakh vaccines free as gift.  But, BNP is talking about the fantasy of looting as the party became failure in everything, he added.
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the government will administer the vaccines through a policy.
Those who are front fighters, in the case of Corona epidemic, must have the right to be vaccinated first, he said, adding and the government would think about it and those who need to be given at first will be given at first.
He said journalists worked as a frontline fighters with courage during the epidemic and "I will urge the health minister to consider the issue".
"If BNP wants to get vaccine at first, then I can urge the health minister to provide vaccine to BNP at first, he added.
Replying to a comment of BNP secretary general, the information minister said, "I would like to urge Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to talk about their own party's authoritarian politics before talking about others. They (BNP) did and took decision on the basis of what are said by one convicted prisoner and another convicted fugitive, who is now abroad."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth held with TK 2.32 crore gold at HSIA
Defence Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal
Iranian envoy thrust on inspiring children about art, culture
Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi
BNP sees looting in everything: Hasan
Dhaka world’s ‘most polluted capital city’
14 girls rescued from Daulatdia brothel
Bangabandhu Corner opened at SPARRSO


Latest News
3 day labourers killed as pickup van falls dicth
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft