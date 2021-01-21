BNP sees looting in everything: Hasan

Strongly criticizing BNP's comments over coronavirus vaccine issue, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP sees looting in everything as it is a party of plunders.

"BNP thought that the government could not combat the COVID-19 pandemic properly. Even, they prayed for massive loss of lives during the epidemic and expected for an unstable situation in the country. But it didn't happen. For this, after being disappointed, they (BNP) spread rumours through wrong news that vaccine would not reach at the proper time," he said.

The minister told reporters after a view-exchange meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Sangbadpathra Parishad at the meeting room of his ministry at secretariat.

Parishad leaders MG Kibria Chowdhury, Rafiq Ullha Shikdar, Kazi Anowar Kamal, Masudur Rahman and Nitish Shaha, among others, took part the in the meeting.

Hasan said coronavirus vaccine would come at the proper time and, even, the Indian government will give 20 lakh vaccines free as gift. But, BNP is talking about the fantasy of looting as the party became failure in everything, he added.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the government will administer the vaccines through a policy.

Those who are front fighters, in the case of Corona epidemic, must have the right to be vaccinated first, he said, adding and the government would think about it and those who need to be given at first will be given at first.

He said journalists worked as a frontline fighters with courage during the epidemic and "I will urge the health minister to consider the issue".

"If BNP wants to get vaccine at first, then I can urge the health minister to provide vaccine to BNP at first, he added.

Replying to a comment of BNP secretary general, the information minister said, "I would like to urge Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to talk about their own party's authoritarian politics before talking about others. They (BNP) did and took decision on the basis of what are said by one convicted prisoner and another convicted fugitive, who is now abroad." -BSS







