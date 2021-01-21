Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home City News

Dhaka world’s ‘most polluted capital city’

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Dhaka once again has topped a list of cities with the worst air quality in the world.
The capital's air quality index (AQI) at 9:30am on Wednesday read 378, considered 'hazardous'.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is said to be 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to city residents.
Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, and Hanoi of Vietnam occupied the second and third places in the list of cities with the worst air quality, with AQI scores of 356 and 278, respectively.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the overall AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3). Bangladesh has a subtropical monsoon climate characterised by wide seasonal variations in rainfall, high temperatures and humidity.
Generally, Dhaka's air starts getting fresh when monsoon rain begins from mid-June. The air remains mostly acceptable from June to October.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person's chances of developing heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections, and cancer, according to several studies.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth held with TK 2.32 crore gold at HSIA
Defence Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal
Iranian envoy thrust on inspiring children about art, culture
Railway official sued over rape in Rajshahi
BNP sees looting in everything: Hasan
Dhaka world’s ‘most polluted capital city’
14 girls rescued from Daulatdia brothel
Bangabandhu Corner opened at SPARRSO


Latest News
3 day labourers killed as pickup van falls dicth
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft