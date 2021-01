RAJBARI, Jan 20: Police on Tuesday night rescued 14 girls from a Daulatdia brothel at Goalanda upazila of Rajbari. No one was arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip off, Police in a drive recovered three girls from a spot of Daulatdia.

Later they rescued more eleven girls from a hidden spot of the brothel.

When contacted, Rajbari Police Super MM Shakulzzaman said we are determined to catch the criminals of the incident involved.