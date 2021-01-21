Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Editorial

Export opportunities to China remains unutilised

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Export opportunities to China remains unutilised

Export opportunities to China remains unutilised

In the beginning it was inspiring to note that China had extended duty-free access to 97 per cent of Bangladeshi goods in July last year. In other words, Bangladesh has been entitled to export 8,256 products under the tariff-free regime to China. Right after this initiative, it was expected that Bangladesh's export to China in the second half of last year would jump significantly. Unfortunately, Bangladesh failed to make the best of that opportunity. Experts have opined that expected increase in export to China could not happen because of lack in diversified goods and the fallouts of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is important to mention that every year China imports about $2.1 trillion worth of goods from all over the world. Moreover, is projected that within next seven to ten years this amount will be doubled. Currently, China's consumer market is set to expand by 12 per cent every year to reach $8.4 trillion by 2022. Studies suggest that because of the country's vast population, the Chinese consumer market will overtake America's by 2034. Considering the country's increasing trend of import and consumer market, the tariff free access in China's market is crucial for Bangladesh. It has been projected that Bangladesh's one per cent increase in export to China will amount to $26 billion in a year.

Moreover, in the upcoming years Bangladesh will lose its tariff free export privilege in European countries due to the country's graduation to a developing country. Considering the export prospects to China, Bangladesh has been blessed with a great opportunity, the tariff free access in market. We cordially thank to the government of China for its initiative. Now it is our responsibility to retain and properly utilise the opportunity.

Disappointedly, Bangladesh's export to China does not reflect the potentials. In addition, there is a huge trade deficit with China which stood at $12,808 Million in FY-2019. Bangladesh's contribution to China's annual import is only 0.05 per cent. Statistics show that there is a pledge of Chinese investment worth $27 billion in Bangladesh in different sectors, but so far only $3 billion was invested. Hence, Bangladesh should diversify in manufacturing goods and proactively seek Chinese investment along with technological knowhow.

Leather and leather goods are a potential sector that can attract Chinese investment. China could be a very good export destination for the leather and leather goods. Agricultural and fish products can also be included. Furthermore, we need to explore and make the best use of duty-free access opportunities to Chinese markets sincerely to pave the way of smooth and uninterrupted economic development of Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Export opportunities to China remains unutilised
Country to get its first ever space observatory
Dhaka circular railway on cards
Don't depend exclusively on stimulus packages
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
Complex, legal loopholes barrier to justice
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
Public transports continue to run defying health-safety rules


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft