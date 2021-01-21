Renaming of a famous village into ‘Pirpur Nishbetgonj’

Dear Sir

Nishbetgonj is a small village at Rangpur SadarUpazila situated on the bank of the river Ghagot near the Rangpur Cantonment. It has become famous for producing Shatranji (handcrafted rug) having magnificent design of enchanting beauty since Mughal period. It is one of the ancient knitting rural industries for making woven carpet manually renowned for its unique designs and majestic beauty.



Traditionally the village was known as Pirpur. In 1830 during the British colonial period the then Deputy Collector of Rangpur District Mr. Nishbet became impressed and captivated with skilful, artful and splendid works of the weavers and arranged some government patronisations for them. The villagers were very happy for his support and as a mark of gratitude they named the village Nishbetganj after him.



Nowadays the creative and skilled weavers have been producing many elegant varieties of Shatranji and carpets which are being exported to about 40 countries around the world. The demand for classic and graceful qualities has been on increase in Europe, North America, and Asia. The name of this famous village should be renamed as 'Pirpur Nishbetganj' that carries the true facts which would enable our future generations to recognise quickly its glorious heritage.



M Zahidul Islam

Rangpur