Six arrested in Narail  

NARAIL, Jan 20: Six people were arrested, and cases against a total of about 70 people were filed following an attack on a campaign of Awami League (AL)-backed Mayoral Candidate Anjuman Ara for Narail Municipality election.

It has been alleged that Sardar Alamgir Hossain, the rebel AL candidate for the mayoral post and his supporters carried out an attack during a campaign for Anjuman Ara in the municipality.

Anjuman Ara's daughter Sanchita Ahmed filed a case against 70 people in this connection.

Following this, police arrested six people allegedly involved in the incident.

AL-backed Mayor Candidate Anjuman Ara said miscreants set fire on the Adalatpur and Dumurtala election offices in the municipal area on Tuesday night. Later, they carried out an attack in the campaign and have beaten up her supporters mercilessly. Officer-in-Charge of Narail Sadar Police Station Ilias Hossain confirmed the matter.

