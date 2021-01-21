Man gets life term for raping schoolgirl

BARISHAL, Jan 20: A court of in the district on Tuesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life term in jail for raping a schoolgirl in 2015.

The convict is M Idris Hawlader, 33, son of Kasir Hawlader, a resident of Decrer Char Village in Muladi Upazila. Woman and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad delivered the verdict at noon.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to serve three more years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the Prosecution, Idris raped Khadija Akter Mitu, 13, a fifth grader at Pader Hat Primary School on March 25 in 2015.

Later, the victim's father filed a case against the accused in this connection.

Following this, police submitted the chargesheet to the court on July 30, 2015.

After examining six witnesses and case records, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict on Tuesday noon.







