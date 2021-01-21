Four killed in road mishaps in 2 districts

Four people were killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Faridpur and Pirojpur, on Wednesday.

FARIDPUR: Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a road accident in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Local sources said a Bhanga-bound bus from Kanthalbari crashed into a pillar of a toll plaza in Bogail area at noon, which left three passengers of the bus dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

The injured were whisked off to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Helal, 28, son of Jabbar Hawlader, a resident of Chhoto Masua Village in Mathbaria Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a a trolley was overturned after losing its control over the steering in front of Telikhali Islamia Fazil Madrasa in the upazila in the morning, which left the trolley driver Helal seriously injured.

He was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.





