Pabna keeps shivering in bitter cold



Dense fog in Pabna Town on Tuesday morning. photo: observer

People cannot go out for their daily works. Mostly poor families are suffering most. They are in want of warm clothes.

People are crowding makeshift winter clothe shops. Extreme poor people cannot afford prices of warm clothes in these shops.

"It is too difficult to go out without winter clothes," said a rickshaw puller Abdul Matin, 65, in the town.

He has come to the town from a remote area to earn money. His six-member is depended on his earning.

He further said, COVID-19 has suspended works in his locality.

According to official sources, on Monday, normal life came to a standstill because of mild cold wave in the district.

Motiar Rahman, senior officer of the Pabna Agriculture Meteorological Observatory said, the temperature was recorded at 10 degree Celsius in the district. It might fall further in coming days, he added.

The temperature slowly drops as the sun remains elusive for most of the time. Fog starts falling from the evening. It continues till noon the next day, according to locals.

The cold wave is affecting mainly children and elderly people of low-income families.

General people are suffering seriously due to heavy cold.

Day-earners including rickshaw pullers, van drivers, and tea sellers are passing days in hardship.

Many locals were seen taking heat from straw fire.

With the weather getting cooler, more people infected by diarrhoea, pneumonia and others are getting admitted into hospitals,.

Dr. Md Ayub Hossain, assistant director of Pabna General Hospital said, in the last 24 hours, a total of 917 patients affected by cold-related diseases were treated in outdoor, emergency units.

Weather will remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Night and day temperature might remain nearly unchanged.

Experts said, people might become very susceptible to coronavirus like other respiratory viruses, flu-like diseases during the winter due to low humidity, less sunlight, mild vitamin 'D' deficiency, and impaired immunity.

A general physician Dr. Ramdulal Bhoumik said, many people in Bangladesh are suffering from common cold-related diseases caused by viruses that are preventable by body's immunity system.

So, if COVID-19 and other viruses attact people together during the winter season, the condition may deteriorate sharply, he added.







