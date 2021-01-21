People benefit from digital land services in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 20: People from all walks of life are now benefitting as district administration have introduced digital land services at their door steps.

Khulna administration has launched the digital services relating to land management to help reduce indiscipline and illegal land grabbing, said a government official.

For the last one year, all services relating to land are being conducted through online in Khulna. Such services using online apps are taking place for the first ever in the country and have increased the revenue as well, the official said.

Talking to Observer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ziaur Rahman said that the best part of such online services is to scan and archive files which ensure the longevity of the information. Anyone can find the complete information relating to any land and decide renewing any lease by getting proper information of any lease case.

There is also an option in the software to get reports which help get information relating to land's location, duration of lease, value of the lease, current lease holder, classification of the land and government`s debt, he said.

While talking, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain said, one of the most important tasks of the district administration is to earn revenue through different land-related services and the process to do so is quite challenging.

As the population is growing, different types of lands are going into illegal possession. On the other side, with a small number of officials, it is becoming quite difficult to maintain all the land-related tasks and supervise these, he said.

"I went to visit a union land office and saw the pages of the government record book were torn and few pages were missing in 2019. Since then the process of building a database was started using pictures of different services and information relating to land," the DC said.

This is the first time in Bangladesh a database was developed using pictures of government properties, he said, adding that after the database was developed, the district administration took initiatives to bring the entire land-related services to online platform.

As part of it, abandoned land, haat-bazaar, demesne, Jalmohal and other services have been converted into a digital wing which is also online now.

Such initiatives have helped reduce corruptions related to land management and also made the services much faster.

"We have achieved hundred percent successes after the experimental phase was over. The income of revenue has increased in every department of Khulna District administration," he said.

A total revenue of Taka 4 crore 66 lakh 60 thousand was earned in the Bengali year 1426 from the lease of haats and bazaars, which was a record. Besides, revenue from Jalmohal has increased to 40.31 per cent and vested property to 30 per cent.

He also added, the software will be updated regularly, and new features will be added to the apps. If it is possible to implement this software throughout the country, it can become a milestone in every service relating to land management.





