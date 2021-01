An agreement on providing and establishing 209 sets of fault passage









An agreement on providing and establishing 209 sets of fault passage indicator was signed between WZPDCL and Macpower Engineering Ltd in the WZPDCL seminar room in Khulna City on Wednesday. WZPDCL Executive Director (Engineering) Md Abu Hasan and Macpower Managing Director Engineer Md Mamunur Rashid signed the agreement while WZPDCL MD Engineer Md Shafique Uddin was present as chief guest via online. photo: observer