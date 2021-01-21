Man, nephew electrocuted at Nabinagar

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Jan 20: An elderly man and his nephew were electrocuted in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased are Mostafa Mia, 70, and his nephew Jasu Mia, 60, of Borikandi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an electric meter exploded at Mostafa Mia's house in the morning.

Mostafa went to the scene to see the matter and came in contact with a torn electric wire. Jasu Mia was also electrocuted when he came to rescue his uncle.

Officer-in-Charge of Nabinagar Police Station Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident.







