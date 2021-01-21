Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Countryside

Man, nephew electrocuted at Nabinagar

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Jan 20: An elderly man and his nephew were electrocuted in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased are Mostafa Mia, 70, and his nephew Jasu Mia, 60, of Borikandi Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said an electric meter exploded at Mostafa Mia's house in the morning.
Mostafa went to the scene to see the matter and came in contact with a torn electric wire. Jasu Mia was also electrocuted when he came to rescue his uncle.
Officer-in-Charge of Nabinagar Police Station Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six arrested in Narail  
Man gets life term for raping schoolgirl
Four killed in road mishaps in 2 districts
General Secretary of Gazipur Press Club Rahim Sarker
Pabna keeps shivering in bitter cold
People benefit from digital land services in Khulna
An agreement on providing and establishing 209 sets of fault passage
Man, nephew electrocuted at Nabinagar


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft