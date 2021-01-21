Video
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Countryside

Five jailed in drug cases in two districts

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Five people including four women were jailed in different terms in separate drug cases in two districts- Natore and Barishal, on Tuesday.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A mobile court in Baraigram Upazila of the district fined and sentenced three persons to different terms in jail for producing harmful medicines.
The convicts are Momtaz Parveen, 46, wife of the owner of Jenny Ayurvedic Laboratory of Gormati area, her daughter Suraiya Tanjim, 25, and worker Khairul Islam, 37.
Executive Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman sentenced Parveen and Tanjim to two years in jail and fined Tk 2 lakh each, in default, to serve three more months in jail, while Khairul was jailed for 15 days.
Natore Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Masud Rana said on information, they conducted a drive in the area and detained them along with huge quantity of harmful medicine.
BARISHAL: A tribunal of the district on Tuesday sentenced two women drug peddlers to five years in jail.
The convicts are Shahana Begum, 28, wife of Sekender Munshi, and Farida Begum alias Galakata Sundary, 26, wife of Qumrul, residents of KDC Balur Math area in the city.
The tribunal also fined them Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to serve three more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, a team of Detective Branch of Police conducted a drive in KDC Balur Math area on April 28 in 2016 and arrested the duo with 16kg of hemp.
Later, police submitted the chargesheet to the court on May 31, 2016.
After examining seven witnesses and case records, Judge KM Shaheed Ahmed delivered the verdict on Tuesday.


