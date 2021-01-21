Video
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Countryside

Tourist dies on Kuakata beach

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Jan 20: A tourist died on Kuakata Sea Beach in Kalapara Upazila of the district while taking bath on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Bablu, 30, son of Muslim Mia, a resident of Dhopakata Village in Sadar Upazila of Jhendiah.
Local sources said Bablu and his son Mahim along with a 55-member tourist team came to visit Kuakata in the morning.
They went to sea to take a bath at around 12pm.
At one stage, Bablu accidentally fell on the ground and received neck injuries when he took a leap.
He was taken to Kuakata Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Mohipur Police Station Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.




