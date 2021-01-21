Man ‘kills self’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, Jan 20: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Juel Sarder, 36, a resident of Diasur area in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gournadi Police Station Kamal said Juel was a mentally-imbalanced person. He hanged himself at home at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.







