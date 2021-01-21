Supply shortage of fish prevails in southern bazaars

Fishermen can't go fishing due to severe cold

BARISHAL, Jan 20: A serious fishing disruption has been created in internal and coastal rivers in southern region under the division due to bone-chilling cold of Magh.

Fishing sources said, fishermen cannot go to rivers. Himalayan air is flowing over the region.

Facing strong cold, engine-run boat and trawler cannot go fishing. So about five lakh fishermen in the region are leading a miserable life.

Already, most fishermen have been sick because of cold. They are in serious frustration and concern.

There was a busy environment in warehouses of different fishing stations of southern region. But in the last one week, it has come to a standstill.

In the last fiscal year, about six lakh meric tons (MT) of fish including about 3.5 MT hilsa were netted in internal and coastal rivers.

A total of 66 per cent hilsa catching and collection is contributed by fishermen in southern region.

At present, a normal 11 degree Celsius temperature is prevailing in the region. But north-western air is intensifying the cold, according to Met office sources.

On Sunday late night, thick fog made volatile the cooling situation in southern region.

In fisheries growth, Bangladesh achieved solvency in 2016-2017. But the growth success in southern region was achieved five years back.

In the last one era, fisheries sector of the country posted 53 per cent growth. The growth was about 75 per cent in southern region.

Hilsa production increased to 70 per cent in the country. In southern region, the production growth was about 115 per cent.

In the region, about six lakh MT of fishes was produced against the demand of 3.25 MT in six districts, in the last fiscal year.

About five lakh fishermen are depended on fishing. Of them, 3,52,724 are registered.

According to Fisheries Department sources, the number of fishing families in this region is 2,28,000. According to another statistics of the department, among eight divisions of the country, in six districts of the Division, about 3.25 fishers are engaged in hilsa catching. Of them, 65 per cent are the full-fledged fishermen.







