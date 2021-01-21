Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Countryside

Supply shortage of fish prevails in southern bazaars

Fishermen can\'t go fishing due to severe cold

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Fishermen can't go fishing due to severe cold
BARISHAL,  Jan 20: A serious fishing disruption has been created in internal and coastal rivers in southern region under the division due to bone-chilling cold of Magh.
Fishing sources said, fishermen cannot go to rivers.  Himalayan air is flowing over the region.
Facing strong cold, engine-run boat and trawler cannot go fishing. So about five lakh fishermen in the region are leading a miserable life.
Already, most fishermen have been sick because of cold. They are in serious frustration and concern.
There was a busy environment in warehouses of different fishing stations of southern region. But  in the last one week, it has come to a standstill.
In the last fiscal year, about six lakh meric tons (MT) of fish including about 3.5 MT hilsa were netted in internal and coastal rivers.  
A total of 66 per cent hilsa catching and collection is contributed by fishermen in southern region.
At present, a normal 11 degree Celsius temperature is prevailing in the region. But north-western air is intensifying the cold, according to Met office sources.
On Sunday late night, thick fog made volatile the cooling situation in southern region.
In fisheries growth, Bangladesh achieved solvency in 2016-2017. But the growth success in southern region was achieved five years back.
In the last one era, fisheries sector of the country posted 53 per cent growth. The growth was about 75 per cent in southern region.
Hilsa production increased to 70 per cent in the country. In southern region, the production growth was about 115 per cent.
In the region, about six lakh MT of fishes was produced against the demand of 3.25 MT in six districts, in the last fiscal year.
About five lakh fishermen are depended on fishing. Of them, 3,52,724 are registered.
According to Fisheries Department sources, the number of  fishing families in this region is 2,28,000. According to another statistics of the department, among eight divisions of the country, in six districts of the Division, about 3.25 fishers are engaged in hilsa catching. Of them, 65 per cent are the full-fledged fishermen.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six arrested in Narail  
Man gets life term for raping schoolgirl
Four killed in road mishaps in 2 districts
General Secretary of Gazipur Press Club Rahim Sarker
Pabna keeps shivering in bitter cold
People benefit from digital land services in Khulna
An agreement on providing and establishing 209 sets of fault passage
Man, nephew electrocuted at Nabinagar


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft