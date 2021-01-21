May attacks Boris Johnson for ‘abandoning moral leadership’

LONDON, Jan 20: Theresa May has accused Boris Johnson of abandoning Britain's "position of global moral leadership", in her most unrestrained attack on her successor yet.

Writing in the Daily Mail ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration, the former prime minister had stern words about both the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, and her successor.

May said that, in her view, Johnson has failed to honour British values by threatening to break international law during Brexit trade negotiations and backing out of the foreign aid target, writing that these two manoeuvres had not "raised our credibility in the eyes of the world".

"Threatening to break international law by going back on a treaty we had just signed and abandoning our position of global moral leadership as the only major economy to meet both the 2% defence spending target and the 0.7% international aid target were not actions which raised our credibility in the eyes of the world," she wrote.

In her article, May appeared to remind Johnson that he needed to live up to "our values" to have any aspirations for a truly "Global Britain" to play a key role on the international political stage, and urged him to adopt compromise.

"We have been sliding towards absolutism in international affairs: if you are not 100% for me, you must be 100% against me," she said. -MAIL ONLINE