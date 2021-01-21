Trump says he is first president ‘in decades’ with ‘no new wars’

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: Donald Trump in a farewell address Tuesday said he was the first president in many years to have left office without starting a war.

"I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," he said, according to excerpts from the address, which the White House said would be broadcast shortly.

The outgoing Republican president also touted his toughness against China, saying he had brought unprecedented international pressure on the communist US rival.

"We revitalised our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," he said in the speech. Trump further highlighted efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East, the development of coronavirus vaccinations and the creation of a new Space Force. And he tried to defend the endless controversies that have consumed the last four years as justified.

"As President, my top priority, my constant concern, has always been the best interests of American workers and American families," he said. "I did not seek the easiest course; by far, it was actually the most difficult. I did not seek the path that would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices because that's what you elected me to do." -AFP







