Biden signs 17 orders reversing Trump policies on climate, virus, immigration

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: US President Joe Biden plans to begin immediately unwinding President Donald Trump's policies on immigration, climate and other issues on Wednesday with at least 17 executive actions, including moves to reverse US withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, and stop construction of a border wall.

Biden was to also sign orders revoking a permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, imposing a mask mandate on federal property to combat the coronavirus pandemic and ending Trump's travel ban against some predominantly Muslim and African countries.

While some of the orders roll back unilateral measures Trump imposed, others -- including an extension of moratoriums on student loan payments, foreclosures and evictions -- are intended to address the health and economic crisis wrought by the pandemic.

In first-day moves, he was to end Trump's much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration, the aides said.

He was to also set a mask mandate on federal properties to stem the spread of Covid-19; restore protections of valuable nature reserves removed by Trump; and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living inside the country a path to citizenship that the Trump administration denied. -AFP







