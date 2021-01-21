Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Foreign News

Biden to keep Jerusalem embassy but seek Palestinian state

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

US Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd L) and husband Douglas Emhoff and US President Joe Biden (R) and wife Dr. Jill Biden attend a Covid-19 Memorial at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 19 to honour the lives of those lost to Covid-19. photo : AFP

US Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd L) and husband Douglas Emhoff and US President Joe Biden (R) and wife Dr. Jill Biden attend a Covid-19 Memorial at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 19 to honour the lives of those lost to Covid-19. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: President Joe Biden will not reverse Donald Trump's landmark recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital but will seek a state for the Palestinians, Antony Blinken, his nominee for secretary of state, said Tuesday.
Asked at his confirmation hearing by Senator Ted Cruz if the United States will continue its stance on Jerusalem and maintain its embassy, Blinken said without hesitation, "Yes and yes."
Trump in 2017 bucked international consensus and recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, despite Palestinians' claims to the holy city as part of their campaign for a separate state. Blinken indicated that Biden would try harder to pursue a separate Palestinian state but acknowledged the difficulties.
"The only way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish, democratic state and to give the Palestinians a state to which they are entitled is through the so-called two-state solution," Blinken said. But he added: "I think realistically it's hard to see near-term prospects for moving forward on that."
"What would be important is to make sure that neither party takes steps that make the already difficult process even more challenging," he said.
Shortly after his remarks, a watchdog said that Israel had issued tenders for 2,500 new settler homes.
Outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disputed that Israeli settlements on Palestinian land were illegal and visited one such site on a November trip to the West Bank.
The Trump administration had voiced general support for a Palestinian state but said it should be demilitarized and not have its capital inside Jerusalem. The Palestinian leadership boycotted Trump, saying the Jerusalem move as well as his ending of aid for Palestinian refugees showed his bias.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
May attacks Boris Johnson for ‘abandoning moral leadership’
Trump says he is first president ‘in decades’ with ‘no new wars’
Biden signs 17 orders reversing Trump policies on climate, virus, immigration
Biden to keep Jerusalem embassy but seek Palestinian state
Biden leads US tribute to 400,000 Covid dead
43yrs sentence for insulting king
Pelosi’s laptop thief arrested
Melania says be passionate


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft