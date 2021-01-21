Biden leads US tribute to 400,000 Covid dead

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: US President Joe Biden led a simple but powerful tribute Tuesday to the 400,000-plus Americans lost to the coronavirus, as he arrived in Washington on the eve of his inauguration.

"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said in somber, brief remarks near the edge of the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

"Let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all who we have lost," the 78-year-old Democrat said as 400 lights lining the water were turned on as a memorial to those who have died.

Biden, who himself has suffered deep personal tragedy of his own and who is known for his empathy, has stressed the need to unite the nation after the chaos of outgoing President Donald Trump's four years in office. -AFP







