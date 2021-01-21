Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Foreign News

Biden leads US tribute to 400,000 Covid dead

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: US President Joe Biden led a simple but powerful tribute Tuesday to the 400,000-plus Americans lost to the coronavirus, as he arrived in Washington on the eve of his inauguration.
"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said in somber, brief remarks near the edge of the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
"Let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all who we have lost," the 78-year-old Democrat said as 400 lights lining the water were turned on as a memorial to those who have died.
Biden, who himself has suffered deep personal tragedy of his own and who is known for his empathy, has stressed the need to unite the nation after the chaos of outgoing President Donald Trump's four years in office.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
May attacks Boris Johnson for ‘abandoning moral leadership’
Trump says he is first president ‘in decades’ with ‘no new wars’
Biden signs 17 orders reversing Trump policies on climate, virus, immigration
Biden to keep Jerusalem embassy but seek Palestinian state
Biden leads US tribute to 400,000 Covid dead
43yrs sentence for insulting king
Pelosi’s laptop thief arrested
Melania says be passionate


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft