BFF mourns death of Raisuddin Ahmed

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Raisuddin Ahmed, father of BFF's sponsor company K Sports' director Ashfaq Ahmed, said a BFF press release.

Raisuddin Ahmed, former director of national flag carrier Bangladesh Biman and sports organiser, breathed his last in the city on Wednesday at 9.30 am due to old age complications at the age of 82.

He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter, grandson, granddaughter and host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

The namaz-e-janaza of Raisuddin Ahmed was held at the Kakrail circuit house mosque after Asr prayers today.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock at the passing away of Raisuddin Ahmed and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS







