Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Sports

Veteran sports organiser Raisuddin passes away

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Veteran sports organiser Raisuddin passes away

Veteran sports organiser Raisuddin passes away

Raisuddin Ahmed, the country's eminent sports organizer and the former general secretary of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) passed away at a hospital in the city on Wednesday.
Raisuddin, 82, is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter and host of well-wishers to mourn his death.
The veteran organizer who was suffering from a prolonged illness breathed his last at the hospital at 9:30 am.
Raisuddin was a life member of Marylebone Cricket Club and had devoted his life for sports.
He performed the role of a skilled organizer in various sports bodies during his lifetime.
Raisuddin was the captain of Dhaka University cricket team, represented the university team in the Quaid E Azam trophy in the pre-independence era and also served in many important positions in East Pakistan Sports Federation, Pakistan Basketball Federation and PIA cricket and hockey team.
He was also an ex-director of national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Raisuddin Ahmed was the general secretary of the erstwhile Bangladesh Cricket Control Board from 1975 to 1981. From 1991 to 2001 he served the Board as its vice president.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP has paid his respect to the deceased.
"Raisuddin Ahmed served Bangladesh cricket at a time when the game was struggling to take off," the BCB president said in a statement.
"It is due to the selfless efforts of people like him that our cricket is where it is today. On behalf of the Board I extend condolences and sympathies to his family and pray for the salvation of his soul," the statement added.
The namaz-e-janaza of Raisuddin Ahmed held at the Kakrail Circuit House Mosque after Asr prayers on Wednesday.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester dream after beating lacklustre Chelsea to go top
Luden favours players running two kilometers for time
West Indies captain looks to India for inspiration in adversity
BFF mourns death of Raisuddin Ahmed
Veteran sports organiser Raisuddin passes away
Abdullah's lone goal facilitates Sk Russel beat Rahmatganj
Mohammedan, Saif meet in Cumilla's first match today
Lack of partnership key behind the defeat, says Windies skipper


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft