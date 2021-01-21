Abdullah's lone goal facilitates Sk Russel beat Rahmatganj

Riding on a 75-minute goal of local midfielder Mohammad Abdullah, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra managed to beat Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in a 1-0 match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

The Russel boys upped their point tally to six adding Wednesday's three points. Their opponent Rahmatganj team had to stay satisfied with the previously collected single point from a draw in the first round.

For the last time, the two met in February last year in a match of abandoned 2020 BPL which ended goalless. Before that these two played a 2-2 draw in the 2019 BPL. That way Sheikh Russel managed to break a deadlock winning the Wednesday match.







