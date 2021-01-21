Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Abdullah's lone goal facilitates Sk Russel beat Rahmatganj

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Riding on a 75-minute goal of local midfielder Mohammad Abdullah, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra managed to beat Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in a 1-0 match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
The Russel boys upped their point tally to six adding Wednesday's three points. Their opponent Rahmatganj team had to stay satisfied with the previously collected single point from a draw in the first round.
For the last time, the two met in February last year in a match of abandoned 2020 BPL which ended goalless. Before that these two played a 2-2 draw in the 2019 BPL. That way Sheikh Russel managed to break a deadlock winning the Wednesday match.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester dream after beating lacklustre Chelsea to go top
Luden favours players running two kilometers for time
West Indies captain looks to India for inspiration in adversity
BFF mourns death of Raisuddin Ahmed
Veteran sports organiser Raisuddin passes away
Abdullah's lone goal facilitates Sk Russel beat Rahmatganj
Mohammedan, Saif meet in Cumilla's first match today
Lack of partnership key behind the defeat, says Windies skipper


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft