Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Mohammedan, Saif meet in Cumilla's first match today

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Saif Sporting Club will engage in Bangladesh Premier League in the first match of Cumilla venue this season today (Thursday) at 3:00 pm.
Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium also known as the district stadium which is situated nearby the famous Dharmasagar, a 500-year old man-made pond, had history of hosting football league before. Usually the stadium can hold around 25,000 spectators altogether. But it is not easy to say how much spectators it will get in this Pandemic-hit situation.
The rivals of the match had already faced each other in the quarterfinals of lately finished Federation Cup where they played a 2-2 draw in the stipulated time while Saif won the match by 7-6 margin in the penalty shootout. Still both played well and had chance to win the match. So, the Thursday match would be interesting.
Apart from the Cumilla match, there are two more matches of the league on the day in Dhaka. There, the port city team Chittagong Abahani will face Arambagh Krira Sangha at 3:30 pm while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will challenge Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the other match at 6:00 pm.


