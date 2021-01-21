Lack of partnership key behind the defeat, says Windies skipper



West Indies� cricketers and Bangladesh's cricketers greet each others at the end of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: AFP

Expressing his frustration over the defeat, he said most of the batsmen got a start but couldn't carry on which eventually hurt the team.

"It was a bit disappointing for us," Jason Mohammed said on Wednesday.

"The wicket wasn't the easiest one for us, but we didn't have enough partnerships. Even the ones that got started, didn't convert that for us."

After being five down for 56 runs, West Indies seemed to turn the things when Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell were batting. Both of them were batting so assuredly that scared Bangladesh at some point.

However, after sharing 59 runs for the sixth wicket stand, they fumbled, so as West Indies as they lost the last five wickets for just seven runs to be bowled out for 122 in 32.5 overs.

Bangladesh cantered to the victory with 97 balls to spare.

"It was a great partnership (between Powell and Mayers) but we have to work with the positives. It's a difficult place to come and play cricket," Jason added.

"The wicket was turning and slow, but we have to put things in place for the next game. Whatever score we put up, our work is to go there and work hard." he pointed out.

He however had huge praise for debutant leg-spinner Akeal Hossain who troubled Bangladesh and gave West Indies an outside chance of victory.

Akeal eventually finished with 3-26 on his debut match.

"Akeal on debut was very good, picking up three wickets and being very economical," he said. -BSS









