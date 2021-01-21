Video
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:26 PM
Sports

Tigers showed solidarity with ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

All cricketers of Bangladesh national team, official staff and groundsmen showed their solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement on Wednesday alongside West Indies team before commencing the 1st of the three-match ODI series.
Players and officials of both teams kneeled down and raised one hand at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. West Indies cricket team and former cricketers are vibrant against the racism since 2013. They show their solidarity before every international series in recent time. They did in England and New Zealand during their latest trips.
The "Black Lives Matter" movement was initiated by three American women in 2013 after discharging George Zimmerman, who shot dead unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin. The protests flared up last year after the killing of George Floyd by white copes in the USA.


