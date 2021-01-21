Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Back Page

Writ filed

Name Padma Bridge after Sheikh Hasina

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed on Wednesday with the High Court seeking its directives for naming the Padma Bridge as 'Sheikh Hasina Bridge'.
Supreme Court lawyer Kamruzzaman Shadin filed the writ petition.
The secretaries of the Cabinet Division and Bridge Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Chief Engineer and Project Director of the Padma Bridge have been made respondent in the writ petition.
Citing from the writ petition, lawyer Kamruzzaman Shadin said, the World Bank withdrew their finance from the Padma bridge project. Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared that it would be built with our funds and now the construction work of the Bridge is going to be completed very soon.
Considering her contribution, I think its name should be given as 'Sheikh Hasina Bridge'. '
The writ petition would be placed next week for hearing by the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam, said the petitioner.
Earlier on January 3, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Padma Bridge would be opened to the public in June next year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Name Padma Bridge after Sheikh Hasina
HC summons Kushtia SP on Jan 25
Road crashes leave 6 dead  in four districts
BD economy showed resilience during Covid shock: PM
20 judicial magistrates appointed to ensure smooth CCC polls
Couple killed in hit-and-run, bus driver held
HC summons ex-chair of PLFS, 4 others on Feb 3
Traffic sergeant assaulted by motorcyclist


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft