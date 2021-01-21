Name Padma Bridge after Sheikh Hasina

A writ petition was filed on Wednesday with the High Court seeking its directives for naming the Padma Bridge as 'Sheikh Hasina Bridge'.

Supreme Court lawyer Kamruzzaman Shadin filed the writ petition.

The secretaries of the Cabinet Division and Bridge Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Chief Engineer and Project Director of the Padma Bridge have been made respondent in the writ petition.

Citing from the writ petition, lawyer Kamruzzaman Shadin said, the World Bank withdrew their finance from the Padma bridge project. Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared that it would be built with our funds and now the construction work of the Bridge is going to be completed very soon.

Considering her contribution, I think its name should be given as 'Sheikh Hasina Bridge'. '

The writ petition would be placed next week for hearing by the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam, said the petitioner.

Earlier on January 3, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Padma Bridge would be opened to the public in June next year.