HC summons Kushtia SP on Jan 25

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday summoned Superintendent of Police of Kushtia SM Tanvir Arafat to appear before it on January 25 over his alleged misbehaviour with Judicial Magistrate Mohsin Hasan during the Bheramara municipality election on January 16.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the summons suo motu based on a report published in a Bangla daily.

The court also issued a rule asking the SP to explain as to why contempt of court proceedings would not be drawn against him and why he should not be punished.

According to the reports, Judicial Magistrate Mohsin Hasan entered the polling centre at Bheramara Pilot Model High School in Kushtia upon receiving allegation of irregularities from a voter during the municipality election on January 16.

He found some people sitting on a long bench inside the polling booth with the polling agents, he proceeded to make inquiries.

Then, the magistrate called the presiding officer concerned outside the booth to know about the seemingly unauthorized persons.

As soon as he started talking with the presiding officer, SP SM Tanvir along with his forces entered the polling station and called the presiding officer. Additional Superintendent of Police Mostafizur Rahman and his forces also appeared on the scene and asked the presiding officer to accompany him. According to the complaint, the SP approached the magistrate and questioned, "Who are you? What are you doing here?"

The SP asked the magistrate to leave the centre even after he introduced himself.

Then, the magistrate left the centre and informed the Bheramara Upazila Nirbahi Officer. The magistrate termed the police official's behaviour as 'aggressive' and 'rude.'









