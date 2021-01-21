Road crashes leave 6 dead  in four districts

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road accident in Dhaka, Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Faridpur on Wednesday.

In Dhaka: Khalid Hossan 55, a telephone operator of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), was killed after a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit him in the capital's Doyagonj intersection under Gandaria Police Station in the afternoon.

Saju Miya officer-in-charge (OC) of Gandaria police Station said law enforcers arrested the drive and the helper of DSCC truck.

The DSCC garbage truck hit Khalid while he was going to his office riding a motorbike from his Damra house around 2:00pm, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on duty doctors declared him dead, inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said.

Our Patuakhali Correspondent reported that an 11-year-old boy was killed and his father injured when a log-laden three-wheeler, locally known as "tom tom" overturned on road in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Babul of Moazzampur village under Kalapara upazila, said Officer-in-Charge Moniruzzaman of Mahipur Police Station.

According to police and family sources, Ruhul Amin, 35, and his son Babul were carrying logs in the three-wheeler to a saw mill in Mahipur.

After reaching Nijshibbaria around 11:00am, the three-wheeler overturned due to poor road condition, leaving Babul dead on the spot and injuring his father Ruhul Amin. Locals rescued Ruhul and took him to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex.

Our Pirojpur Correspondent adds: A trolley truck driver was killed as the vehicle overturned in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Helal, 38, was the son of Jabbar Hawlader, of Chhoto Machhua village in Mathbaria upazila of the district.

Witnesses said the stone-laden trolley truck overturned in front of Telikhali Islamia Fazil Madrasa , leaving its driver critically injured.

Helal was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer in-charge (OC) SM Maksudur Rahman of Bhandaria Police Station said police recovered the body from the hospital.

In Faridpur: At least three people were killed and 25 other injured in a road accident in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on the day.

Locals said a Bhanga-bound bus from Kanthalbari crashed into a pillar of a toll plaza in Bogail area in the afternoon, leaving three passengers dead on the spot and injuring 25 others.

One of the deceased was Rashid Molla, 58. He hailed from Chuadanga. Identities of the rest two deceased could not be as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

The Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Police Station said two of the deceased are women. The injured were asdmitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital while the rest to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.







